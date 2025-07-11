Venkatesh Kenche: Rising Star of India 'A' Hockey Team

India 'A' hockey team's forward, Venkatesh Kenche, is having a phenomenal run during the ongoing European tour. Known for his aggressive style and blistering ball speed, Kenche has played a crucial role in the team's dominant victories over Ireland, with scores of 6-1 and 6-0.

Kenche, who has worked tirelessly on his fitness and basics, views this tour as a stepping stone towards playing at higher levels. Reflecting on his progression, he attributes his success to the competitive domestic circuit and the invaluable support from his family.

As India 'A' prepares to face France, Kenche is eager to further enhance his goal-scoring capabilities, having already adapted to the increased tempo and tactical nuances of international play. With confidence in his skills and the support of his teammates, Kenche aims to make a lasting impact on the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)