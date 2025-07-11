Left Menu

Deepti Sharma: Learning Calm Under Pressure from MS Dhoni

Indian cricketer Deepti Sharma credits her composure under pressure to the lessons learned from watching MS Dhoni. Recently joining the 300-wicket club alongside Jhulan Goswami, Deepti's all-rounder skills contribute significantly to the team's performances. Her focus remains on impactful contributions rather than personal milestones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Birmingham | Updated: 11-07-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 14:48 IST
Deepti Sharma: Learning Calm Under Pressure from MS Dhoni
Deepti Sharma
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Deepti Sharma, India's renowned all-rounder, attributes her poise in challenging cricket situations to insights gained from observing MS Dhoni, famous for his cool demeanor under pressure.

At 27, Deepti has recently joined the prestigious 300-wicket club in international cricket, standing beside the legendary Jhulan Goswami. Renowned for her off-spin and batting in the lower order, Deepti's ability to perform in high-pressure scenarios distinguishes her from her peers.

She expressed her admiration for Dhoni's calmness during crucial moments, a skill she has incorporated into her own game. Focusing on her contribution to India's victories, Deepti values making impactful plays over achieving records, demonstrating her commitment to the team's success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025