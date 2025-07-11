Deepti Sharma: Learning Calm Under Pressure from MS Dhoni

Deepti Sharma, India's renowned all-rounder, attributes her poise in challenging cricket situations to insights gained from observing MS Dhoni, famous for his cool demeanor under pressure.

At 27, Deepti has recently joined the prestigious 300-wicket club in international cricket, standing beside the legendary Jhulan Goswami. Renowned for her off-spin and batting in the lower order, Deepti's ability to perform in high-pressure scenarios distinguishes her from her peers.

She expressed her admiration for Dhoni's calmness during crucial moments, a skill she has incorporated into her own game. Focusing on her contribution to India's victories, Deepti values making impactful plays over achieving records, demonstrating her commitment to the team's success.

(With inputs from agencies.)