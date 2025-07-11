Left Menu

Gautam Gambhir Supports BCCI's Family Travel Restrictions for Cricket Tours

India's head coach, Gautam Gambhir, endorses BCCI's policy limiting cricketers' families during tours, emphasizing national duty. Post India's 1-3 loss in Australia, family stays are capped. While Virat Kohli advocated for family support, Gambhir prioritizes country over personal needs. He admits difficulty in switching off from cricket's pressures.

Updated: 11-07-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 15:50 IST
India's head coach, Gautam Gambhir, has expressed his support for the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) decision to restrict the presence of players' families on long overseas tours. He emphatically stated that cricketers must recognize these tours as national duty, not leisure time.

The BCCI rolled out a revised travel policy in response to India's 1-3 defeat against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, limiting family stays to two weeks for tours exceeding 45 days, and to seven days for shorter tours. Gambhir emphasized the importance of understanding the primary purpose of these tours, noting the rarity and significance of representing the nation.

During a conversation on Sony Sports Network with Cheteshwar Pujara, Gambhir acknowledged families' roles but highlighted the priority of making the country proud. Despite Star batter Virat Kohli's supportive stance on family presence for personal support under pressure, Gambhir remains firm on prioritizing national commitment. He also confessed his struggle with detaching from the game's mental demands, often focusing on team strategies immediately after intense matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

