End of an Era: Rivère Steps Down as Nice President

After 14 impactful years, Jean-Pierre Rivère is stepping down as president of Nice, marking the end of a significant era for the French league club.

The change in leadership will take place on August 20 when the club's current CEO, Fabrice Bocquet, assumes the role. The transition has been approved by INEOS, which acquired the club in 2019 and has played a central role in its recent advancements.

During Rivère's tenure, Nice achieved notable success, including participation in European competitions for seven of the past 14 seasons. The club credited him for attracting important investors like INEOS and said Rivère will continue to act as an ambassador for the team.