End of an Era: Rivère Steps Down as Nice President
Jean-Pierre Rivère is resigning as president of Nice after 14 years. Fabrice Bocquet, the current CEO, will succeed him on August 20. Under Rivère, Nice thrived in European competitions and secured significant investment, notably from INEOS. Bocquet is credited with strengthening the club's internal governance.
After 14 impactful years, Jean-Pierre Rivère is stepping down as president of Nice, marking the end of a significant era for the French league club.
The change in leadership will take place on August 20 when the club's current CEO, Fabrice Bocquet, assumes the role. The transition has been approved by INEOS, which acquired the club in 2019 and has played a central role in its recent advancements.
During Rivère's tenure, Nice achieved notable success, including participation in European competitions for seven of the past 14 seasons. The club credited him for attracting important investors like INEOS and said Rivère will continue to act as an ambassador for the team.
