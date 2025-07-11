Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20: Cricketing Stars Ready for Action Despite Past Tragedy

The Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 is set to return for its fourth edition from August 11 to 27, held behind closed doors due to a tragic stampede incident. Top cricketers such as Karun Nair and Mayank Agarwal are among the high-profile players retained for this season.

The decision to bar spectators comes after a distressing stampede at a victory parade in Bengaluru led to 11 deaths. This tragic event has resulted in the resignations of A Shankar and ES Jairam, senior officials of the Karnataka State Cricket Association, who took moral responsibility.

As preparations commence, teams like the Mysore Warriors and Bengaluru Blasters are strategically bolstering their squads ahead of the player auction on July 15. Matches will be hosted at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, with six teams vying for the title.