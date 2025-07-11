Alcaraz's Triumphant March to Wimbledon Final: Defeats Fritz in Thrilling Showdown

Carlos Alcaraz, the twice-defending champion, secured his place in the Wimbledon final for the third consecutive time by overcoming Taylor Fritz. In a gripping encounter on Centre Court, Alcaraz won 6-4, 5-7, 6-3, 7-6(6), proving too formidable for Fritz under intense conditions.

This triumph sets up a tantalizing final showdown against either the world number one, Jannik Sinner, or 24-time major winner Novak Djokovic. Alcaraz, riding a 24-match winning streak, appears poised for the challenge with his sights on a sixth Grand Slam title.

Despite losing the second set, Alcaraz showcased resilience by dominating the subsequent sets, with an impressive serve-volley tactic that left Fritz struggling. The Spaniard is now on the brink of joining tennis legends by winning three successive Wimbledon crowns in the professional era.

(With inputs from agencies.)