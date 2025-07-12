Joe Root's Bold Proposal: Introducing Ball Challenge System in Cricket
England's Joe Root suggests allowing bowling captains three challenges for ball changes every 80 overs, akin to the Decision Review System. This comes amid discussions of slow over rates and frequent ball change requests. Root highlights over rate concerns and celebrates Jofra Archer’s promising return.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 12-07-2025 00:47 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 00:47 IST
- United Kingdom
England's veteran batsman Joe Root has proposed an innovative solution to the contentious issue of ball changes in cricket. He suggests granting bowling captains three challenges for ball changes every 80 overs, similar to the existing Decision Review System.
This idea was spurred after the Indian team requested a change of ball twice on the second day of play, prompting Root to address the growing concern over slow over rates, further aggravated by frequent ball change requests.
Root also expressed delight at Jofra Archer's successful comeback to Test cricket, noting his potential to significantly impact future matches as an 'X factor' player.
