Joe Root's Bold Proposal: Introducing Ball Challenge System in Cricket

England's veteran batsman Joe Root has proposed an innovative solution to the contentious issue of ball changes in cricket. He suggests granting bowling captains three challenges for ball changes every 80 overs, similar to the existing Decision Review System.

This idea was spurred after the Indian team requested a change of ball twice on the second day of play, prompting Root to address the growing concern over slow over rates, further aggravated by frequent ball change requests.

Root also expressed delight at Jofra Archer's successful comeback to Test cricket, noting his potential to significantly impact future matches as an 'X factor' player.