Left Menu

Joe Root's Bold Proposal: Introducing Ball Challenge System in Cricket

England's Joe Root suggests allowing bowling captains three challenges for ball changes every 80 overs, akin to the Decision Review System. This comes amid discussions of slow over rates and frequent ball change requests. Root highlights over rate concerns and celebrates Jofra Archer’s promising return.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 12-07-2025 00:47 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 00:47 IST
Joe Root's Bold Proposal: Introducing Ball Challenge System in Cricket
Joe Root
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

England's veteran batsman Joe Root has proposed an innovative solution to the contentious issue of ball changes in cricket. He suggests granting bowling captains three challenges for ball changes every 80 overs, similar to the existing Decision Review System.

This idea was spurred after the Indian team requested a change of ball twice on the second day of play, prompting Root to address the growing concern over slow over rates, further aggravated by frequent ball change requests.

Root also expressed delight at Jofra Archer's successful comeback to Test cricket, noting his potential to significantly impact future matches as an 'X factor' player.

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025