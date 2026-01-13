Alyssa Healy Bids Farewell to Cricket: An Icon's Last Innings

Alyssa Healy, an icon in the world of cricket, has announced her retirement following Australia's upcoming home series against India in March. The 35-year-old wicket-keeper batter will lead the team for one last time in three ODIs and a women's Test match in Perth.

Healy, known for her formidable presence on the field, cited a waning competitive spirit as a key factor in her decision to retire. Despite her unmatched record, including eight world titles, the celebrated athlete expressed mixed emotions about stepping away from international cricket.

Emphasizing her gratitude for representing Australia, Healy reflected on the highlights of her career, acknowledging the mental and physical toll of injuries. Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg commended Healy's remarkable impact on the sport, describing her as one of the all-time greats.

(With inputs from agencies.)