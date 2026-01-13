Alyssa Healy Bids Farewell to Cricket: An Icon's Last Innings
Alyssa Healy, the renowned Australian cricketer, will retire after the home series against India in March. Over her illustrious career, she has won numerous titles and made significant contributions to the sport. Her decision stems from a loss of competitive edge, despite her enduring passion for cricket.
- Country:
- Australia
Alyssa Healy, an icon in the world of cricket, has announced her retirement following Australia's upcoming home series against India in March. The 35-year-old wicket-keeper batter will lead the team for one last time in three ODIs and a women's Test match in Perth.
Healy, known for her formidable presence on the field, cited a waning competitive spirit as a key factor in her decision to retire. Despite her unmatched record, including eight world titles, the celebrated athlete expressed mixed emotions about stepping away from international cricket.
Emphasizing her gratitude for representing Australia, Healy reflected on the highlights of her career, acknowledging the mental and physical toll of injuries. Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg commended Healy's remarkable impact on the sport, describing her as one of the all-time greats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Security Experts Clear Bangladesh for T20 World Cup Matches in India
Injury Blow for India's T20 World Cup Hopes: Washington Sundar Out
Bangladesh Cricket's T20 World Cup Controversy: Security Concerns Stir Debate
Graeme Smith's Optimism for South Africa in T20 World Cup Amidst India's Cricketing Prowess
Dewald Brevis Unfazed by External Pressure Ahead of T20 World Cup