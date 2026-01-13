Left Menu

Harmanpreet Kaur's Stellar Innings Propels Mumbai Indians to Victory

Harmanpreet Kaur's unbeaten 71 led Mumbai Indians to a thrilling seven-wicket win over Gujarat Giants in the Women's Premier League. Chasing 192, Kaur's 10th WPL half-century helped Mumbai secure their highest chase, overcoming early setbacks to strengthen their playoff position.

Harmanpreet Kaur

In a stunning display of cricket prowess, Harmanpreet Kaur led the Mumbai Indians to a seven-wicket victory over Gujarat Giants, marking their highest successful chase in the Women's Premier League.

Harmanpreet, with her unbeaten 71, became the first Indian to surpass 1,000 runs in the league, smashing through Gujarat's bowlers with confidence and precision.

Despite early pressure with Mumbai at 37/2, Kaur, alongside Amanjot Kaur, turned the tide with strategic play, securing a solid partnership and ensuring a triumphant end to the chase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

