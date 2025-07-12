Left Menu

Jannik Sinner Makes History with Triumph Over Djokovic at Wimbledon

In a shocking turn at Wimbledon, Jannik Sinner defeated Novak Djokovic, preventing him from reaching the finals for the first time in eight years. Sinner, 23, showcased exceptional skill and composure, setting up a final clash with Carlos Alcaraz and marking a significant shift in men's tennis dynamics.

Updated: 12-07-2025 01:12 IST
Jannik Sinner stunned the tennis world by defeating Novak Djokovic, ensuring the Serbian legend will miss his first Wimbledon final in eight years. Sinner's powerful performance shattered Djokovic's quest for a record eighth title at the prestigious grasscourt event.

For Sinner, this victory not only avenged past defeats but also established him as a formidable force within the sport. The Italian, who previously lost to Djokovic at Wimbledon, demonstrated resilience and tact, overpowering the seven-time champion with a decisive 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 victory.

At just 23 years old, Sinner has emerged as Italy's hope, aiming to be their first Wimbledon champion. He is set to face Carlos Alcaraz in the final, a rematch of their intense French Open encounter, presenting an opportunity for Sinner to continue his remarkable journey.

