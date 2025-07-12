Jannik Sinner Makes History with Triumph Over Djokovic at Wimbledon

Jannik Sinner stunned the tennis world by defeating Novak Djokovic, ensuring the Serbian legend will miss his first Wimbledon final in eight years. Sinner's powerful performance shattered Djokovic's quest for a record eighth title at the prestigious grasscourt event.

For Sinner, this victory not only avenged past defeats but also established him as a formidable force within the sport. The Italian, who previously lost to Djokovic at Wimbledon, demonstrated resilience and tact, overpowering the seven-time champion with a decisive 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 victory.

At just 23 years old, Sinner has emerged as Italy's hope, aiming to be their first Wimbledon champion. He is set to face Carlos Alcaraz in the final, a rematch of their intense French Open encounter, presenting an opportunity for Sinner to continue his remarkable journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)