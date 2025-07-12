Alcaraz vs Sinner: A Grand Rivalry on the Grass Courts

Carlos Alcaraz resumes his burgeoning Grand Slam rivalry with Jannik Sinner at the Wimbledon final. Despite defeating Sinner in the French Open last month, Alcaraz insists that victory doesn't provide him a mental advantage. Both players are gearing up for an intense match at the All England Club.

Alcaraz defeated American Taylor Fritz 6-4, 5-7, 6-3, 7-6(6) to secure his place in the final, while Sinner upset seven-time champion Novak Djokovic. Alcaraz saved three match points against Sinner in a memorable clash at Roland Garros, but he anticipates a wiser opponent this Sunday.

Alcaraz aims to match tennis legends like Bjorn Borg and Roger Federer with a third consecutive Wimbledon title. Although he acknowledges the significance of their past encounters, Alcaraz expects both himself and Sinner to showcase different strategies on grass this time. They aim to ignite a rivalry akin to that of Djokovic, Federer, and Nadal.