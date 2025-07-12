Left Menu

Spain Triumphs Over Italy to Top Women's Euros Group B

Spain secured a 3-1 victory against Italy, topping Group B in the Women's Euros and advancing to face hosts Switzerland. Italy, second in the group, will meet Norway. Despite taking an early lead, Italy failed to maintain it as Spain dominated, culminating in Esther Gonzalez's last-minute goal.

Updated: 12-07-2025 02:34 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 02:34 IST
Spain showcased their prowess by defeating Italy 3-1 in a decisive match at the Women's Euros on Friday. This victory propels both teams into the knockout stages, with Spain leading Group B and setting up a thrilling encounter against tournament hosts Switzerland.

Completing the group stage with an unblemished record, Spain amassed nine points from three matches. Italy secured second place with four points, narrowly edging out Belgium, which ended their campaign with a 2-1 victory over Portugal, but failed to advance.

Italy initially took the lead with an Elisabetta Oliviero goal in the 10th minute. However, Spain responded rapidly as Athenea del Castillo equalized. Patri Guijarro's goal early in the second half further tilted the match in Spain's favor, with Esther Gonzalez's stoppage-time strike cementing their triumph.



