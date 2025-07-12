Spain's Strategy: Defending Against Counter-Attacks in Women's Euros
Spain's women's football team, led by midfielder Patri, aims to strengthen their defense against counter-attacks, a concern as they enter the Women's Euros knockout stage. Despite dominating possession and securing top spot in Group B, they recognize the need for tactical adjustments before facing Switzerland in the quarter-finals.
As Spain advances to the knockout stages of the Women's Euros, midfielder Patri has emphasized the need for improved defense against counter-attacks. The team secured a 3-1 victory over Italy, clinching first place in Group B with an unblemished record.
Patri, who contributed a goal in the match, highlighted the importance of transitions and warned of Spain's vulnerability to them given their possession-heavy style. She stressed the team's commitment to maintaining awareness and refining their strategy.
Coach Montserrat Tome is set to focus on transition defense in preparation for their quarter-final against Switzerland. Confident in their potential, Tome expressed determination to address tactical needs and continue Spain's momentum in the high-stakes tournament.
