Spain's Strategy: Defending Against Counter-Attacks in Women's Euros

As Spain advances to the knockout stages of the Women's Euros, midfielder Patri has emphasized the need for improved defense against counter-attacks. The team secured a 3-1 victory over Italy, clinching first place in Group B with an unblemished record.

Patri, who contributed a goal in the match, highlighted the importance of transitions and warned of Spain's vulnerability to them given their possession-heavy style. She stressed the team's commitment to maintaining awareness and refining their strategy.

Coach Montserrat Tome is set to focus on transition defense in preparation for their quarter-final against Switzerland. Confident in their potential, Tome expressed determination to address tactical needs and continue Spain's momentum in the high-stakes tournament.

