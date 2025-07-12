Sports Briefs: Stars, Surprises, and Controversies

Carlos Rodon, the New York Yankees left-hander, has been named to the American League All-Star team, replacing Max Fried. This move comes alongside the addition of Carlos Estevez and Casey Mize to the AL roster.

LIV Golf renews its bid to be recognized by the Official World Golf Ranking despite past rejections. The Saudi-backed league's 54-hole events without cuts continue to challenge golf's traditional structures.

In a strategic move, the Los Angeles Dodgers picked up Nick Nastrini off waivers, designating Noah Davis for assignment. Nastrini's brief MLB history includes a challenging 0-7 record with the White Sox last season.

Carlos Alcaraz prepares to face Jannik Sinner in the Wimbledon final, after a significant win over Novak Djokovic. With past victories in mind, Alcaraz hopes to outplay Sinner again.

Tech giant Apple makes a significant bid to secure Formula 1 U.S. streaming rights, potentially outbidding current holder ESPN. This deal reflects Apple's strategic entry into sports streaming dominance.

Jake Retzlaff's withdrawal from BYU follows allegations of sexual assault despite a dismissed lawsuit. With a looming suspension for violation of BYU's honor code, Retzlaff's sports career faces major hurdles.

