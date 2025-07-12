Major League Cricket's Surge: From Coliseum to American Triumph

Australian cricket legend Adam Gilchrist received a warm welcome from fans as Major League Cricket held an event in the Bay Area. The Oakland Coliseum, now repurposed as a dual-sport venue, proved to be an excellent location for hosting cricket matches, drawing a large audience eager for the game.

Officials, including new MLC CEO Johnny Grave, expressed optimism about the sport's future in the U.S., especially with its anticipated return at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. The Bay Area's diverse community played a significant role in the strong turnout and growing interest in cricket, marking a key victory for the league.

Cricket enthusiasts like Curtly Ambrose and Anurag Jain are passionate about the prospects of both professional and youth cricket in the country. The support from communities and families has made cricket more accessible than ever, suggesting a promising future for the sport in America.