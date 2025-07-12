Left Menu

Van der Merwe's Hat-Trick Drives Lions to Victory

Duhan van der Merwe scored a hat-trick to lead the British & Irish Lions to a dominant 48-0 victory over the AUNZ team at Adelaide Oval. Despite some crowd unrest at Owen Farrell's entry, the Lions showcased physicality and skill, though faced an injury setback with Luke Cowan-Dickie.

In a stunning display of rugby prowess, Duhan van der Merwe scored a hat-trick as the British & Irish Lions defeated the Australia-New Zealand invitational team 48-0 at Adelaide Oval. The Lions' relentless performance featured eight tries, securing their fifth consecutive win on their Australian tour.

The crowd met Owen Farrell with mixed reactions when he replaced Huw Jones in the second half, marking Farrell's first tour appearance under the stewardship of his father and head coach, Andy Farrell. Despite the jeers, the Lions' gameplay remained impeccable.

Head coach Farrell expressed satisfaction with the team's performance but faced worry after hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie suffered a head injury and exited the game. The team's focus on physicality and precision was evident throughout the match.

