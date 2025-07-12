Young Tigresses Ready for Friendly Face-off in Uzbekistan

The Indian U-20 women's football team is gearing up to take on Uzbekistan in a friendly at Do'stlik Stadium this Sunday. The match is part of India's preparation for the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers next month.

Under the guidance of head coach Joakim Alexandersson, the Young Tigresses aim to gain crucial match experience and finalize their squad lineup for the qualifiers. Alexandersson emphasized facing a strong opponent to test the team's preparedness.

Traveling with a 24-player squad, India will look to adapt quickly to the local conditions, which so far mirror Bengaluru's climate. The team also made a last-minute change due to a player's illness, ensuring they are fully prepared for the upcoming challenges.

