Heroics and Heartbreak: Indian Archery Talents Shine Amid Setbacks

India's Jyothi Surekha Vennam displayed remarkable skill, capturing two silver medals and a bronze at the Archery World Cup Stage 4 on Saturday. Despite her outstanding performance, the competition highlighted ongoing challenges faced by Indian archers in high-pressure situations.

Jyothi, along with teammates Parneet Kaur and Prithika Pradeep, initially looked poised to clinch gold, leading 170-169 after the third end. However, pressure took its toll as they narrowly lost to Chinese Taipei 225-227, underscoring the persistent mental hurdles the team faces.

The absence of renowned coach Sergio Pagni, who departed after the 2022 Asian Games, was felt keenly as the team struggled to maintain composure in critical moments. Despite the setbacks, Jyothi and Rishabh Yadav earned a bronze in the mixed team event, showcasing India's enduring potential in archery.