Heroics and Heartbreak: Indian Archery Talents Shine Amid Setbacks
Jyothi Surekha Vennam won two silvers and a bronze at the Archery World Cup Stage 4. Despite this, Indian archers showed vulnerability under pressure. They failed to secure gold against Chinese Taipei. The absence of coach Sergio Pagni loomed large over their mental toughness in crucial moments.
- Country:
- Spain
India's Jyothi Surekha Vennam displayed remarkable skill, capturing two silver medals and a bronze at the Archery World Cup Stage 4 on Saturday. Despite her outstanding performance, the competition highlighted ongoing challenges faced by Indian archers in high-pressure situations.
Jyothi, along with teammates Parneet Kaur and Prithika Pradeep, initially looked poised to clinch gold, leading 170-169 after the third end. However, pressure took its toll as they narrowly lost to Chinese Taipei 225-227, underscoring the persistent mental hurdles the team faces.
The absence of renowned coach Sergio Pagni, who departed after the 2022 Asian Games, was felt keenly as the team struggled to maintain composure in critical moments. Despite the setbacks, Jyothi and Rishabh Yadav earned a bronze in the mixed team event, showcasing India's enduring potential in archery.
- READ MORE ON:
- Jyothi
- Surekha
- Vennam
- Archery
- World Cup
- Indian Archers
- Chinese Taipei
- Sergio Pagni
- pressure
- medals
ALSO READ
Vinicius Jr Shines as Real Madrid Tops Group in Club World Cup
Al-Hilal's Historic Win Propels them into Club World Cup Knockout Stage
Vinicius Jr Sparks Real Madrid's Dominance in Club World Cup Triumph
Al-Hilal Charges Ahead: Victory Over Pachuca Secures Club World Cup Knockout Spot
Al Ain Triumphs Over Wydad in Club World Cup Finale