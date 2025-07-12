Left Menu

Heroics and Heartbreak: Indian Archery Talents Shine Amid Setbacks

Jyothi Surekha Vennam won two silvers and a bronze at the Archery World Cup Stage 4. Despite this, Indian archers showed vulnerability under pressure. They failed to secure gold against Chinese Taipei. The absence of coach Sergio Pagni loomed large over their mental toughness in crucial moments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 12-07-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 20:01 IST
Heroics and Heartbreak: Indian Archery Talents Shine Amid Setbacks
Jyothi Surekha Vennam
  • Country:
  • Spain

India's Jyothi Surekha Vennam displayed remarkable skill, capturing two silver medals and a bronze at the Archery World Cup Stage 4 on Saturday. Despite her outstanding performance, the competition highlighted ongoing challenges faced by Indian archers in high-pressure situations.

Jyothi, along with teammates Parneet Kaur and Prithika Pradeep, initially looked poised to clinch gold, leading 170-169 after the third end. However, pressure took its toll as they narrowly lost to Chinese Taipei 225-227, underscoring the persistent mental hurdles the team faces.

The absence of renowned coach Sergio Pagni, who departed after the 2022 Asian Games, was felt keenly as the team struggled to maintain composure in critical moments. Despite the setbacks, Jyothi and Rishabh Yadav earned a bronze in the mixed team event, showcasing India's enduring potential in archery.

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025