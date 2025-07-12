Shubman Gill's Leadership: Transforming Indian Cricket Post-Kohli Era

Shubman Gill has demonstrated profound leadership qualities reminiscent of Andrew Strauss, as the young skipper has successfully led India's Test cricket team with aplomb. During the ongoing Lord's Test, Strauss commented on how captaincy has bolstered Gill's performance, much like it did for him during his tenure as England's captain.

Despite initial skepticism surrounding his capabilities, Gill has proven his mettle by delivering exceptional performances. Accumulating 601 runs thus far, Gill is effectively silencing critics who doubted his ability to lead and perform simultaneously in the SENA countries.

The transition from Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma has been smooth for India, thanks to the team's depth of talent, which Strauss credits to the IPL and Under-19 cricket. Yashasvi Jaiswal's exceptional talent only underscores the richness of Indian cricket, as players like him step up seamlessly in the international arena.

