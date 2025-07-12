Italy's Women's Euro Dream: Achieving Knockout Glory

Italy's women's football team has reached the knockout stage of the European Championship for the first time since 2013, despite a 3-1 loss to Spain that ultimately held no consequence for their progression.

Their joyous reaction to advancing highlights a significant achievement for a team that has struggled to reach this stage in recent tournaments. Midfielder Annamaria Serturini described the accomplishment as a 'magical night,' capturing the excitement coursing through the team.

With a quarter-final match against Group A winners Norway set in Geneva, players like Serturini and Michaela Cambiaghi are focusing on capitalizing on their opportunities, determined to continue Italy's success and inspire supporters back home.

(With inputs from agencies.)