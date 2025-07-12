Left Menu

Italy's Women's Euro Dream: Achieving Knockout Glory

Italy's women's team advanced to the Euro knockout stage for the first time in a decade, despite a defeat by Spain. Celebrating their achievement, the players express ambition to continue succeeding, setting up a quarter-final clash with Norway in Geneva with confidence and determination.

Updated: 12-07-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 20:54 IST
Italy's women's football team has reached the knockout stage of the European Championship for the first time since 2013, despite a 3-1 loss to Spain that ultimately held no consequence for their progression.

Their joyous reaction to advancing highlights a significant achievement for a team that has struggled to reach this stage in recent tournaments. Midfielder Annamaria Serturini described the accomplishment as a 'magical night,' capturing the excitement coursing through the team.

With a quarter-final match against Group A winners Norway set in Geneva, players like Serturini and Michaela Cambiaghi are focusing on capitalizing on their opportunities, determined to continue Italy's success and inspire supporters back home.

