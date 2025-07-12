Iga Swiatek Makes Wimbledon History

In a historic first, Iga Swiatek triumphed at Wimbledon with a decisive 6-0, 6-0 win over Amanda Anisimova. The match, which lasted just 57 minutes, was remarkable for being the first women's final in more than a century where a player didn't secure a single game.

Playing in front of an enthusiastic Centre Court crowd, the 24-year-old Pole displayed formidable skill, securing her sixth Grand Slam title. Swiatek's dominance was apparent with a commanding 55-24 lead in total points, despite only needing to execute 10 winning shots.

Ashleymova struggled throughout, contributing to her own defeat with 28 unforced errors. Swiatek's flawless victory solidified her record to 6-0 in major final matches, signaling her growing legend in tennis.

(With inputs from agencies.)