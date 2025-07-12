Left Menu

Iga Swiatek Makes Wimbledon History

Iga Swiatek claimed her first Wimbledon title by defeating Amanda Anisimova with a flawless 6-0, 6-0 scoreline. The match, which marked the first women's final in 114 years with such a result, added to Swiatek's Grand Slam achievements, totaling six major titles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 12-07-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 21:47 IST
Iga Swiatek Makes Wimbledon History
Iga Swiatek
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a historic first, Iga Swiatek triumphed at Wimbledon with a decisive 6-0, 6-0 win over Amanda Anisimova. The match, which lasted just 57 minutes, was remarkable for being the first women's final in more than a century where a player didn't secure a single game.

Playing in front of an enthusiastic Centre Court crowd, the 24-year-old Pole displayed formidable skill, securing her sixth Grand Slam title. Swiatek's dominance was apparent with a commanding 55-24 lead in total points, despite only needing to execute 10 winning shots.

Ashleymova struggled throughout, contributing to her own defeat with 28 unforced errors. Swiatek's flawless victory solidified her record to 6-0 in major final matches, signaling her growing legend in tennis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025