Iga Swiatek Clinches Historic Wimbledon Victory: A Polish Triumph

Iga Swiatek made history by becoming the first Polish player to win a Wimbledon singles title, defeating Amanda Anisimova 6-0 6-0 in a dominant performance. The 24-year-old's victory marks her sixth Grand Slam win and underscores her versatility on various surfaces, following her French Open successes.

Updated: 12-07-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 22:20 IST
Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek achieved a historic milestone by thrashing Amanda Anisimova 6-0 6-0 to claim her first Wimbledon singles title on Saturday. The 24-year-old eighth seed displayed relentless aggression, seizing upon Anisimova's nerves during the one-sided final witnessed by a stunned Centre Court audience.

Anisimova's defeat marked the first instance of a 6-0 6-0 loss in a Wimbledon final in over a century. Swiatek, who had not progressed past the Wimbledon quarter-finals before this year, surprised even herself with the straightforward victory that handed her a sixth Grand Slam title.

Swiatek's performance solidified her status, achieving 100 wins from 120 major matches, the quickest since Serena Williams in 2004. Despite initial doubts over her adaptation to grass, Swiatek's triumph confirmed her prowess across all surfaces, echoing Williams' career milestones.

