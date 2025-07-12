Sports Highlights: Thrilling Wins and Emotional Goodbyes

Auburn guard Tahaad Pettiford faces legal trouble after being charged with a DUI for a BAC above Alabama's limit for underage drinking. Posted bond was $1,000. Meanwhile, Matt Olson is set to replace Ronald Acuna Jr. in the Home Run Derby, marking Olson's second participation.

In tennis, Iga Swiatek made history by thrashing Amanda Anisimova to become the first Polish Wimbledon singles champion. On the baseball diamond, Cody Bellinger had a stellar performance, hitting three home runs in one game, leading the Yankees to an 11-0 victory over the Cubs.

Elsewhere in sports, Ndamukong Suh announced his NFL retirement, thanking his late father. Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are slated for a gripping Wimbledon final showdown full of potential rivalries. The week's roundup also includes a close boxing match and notable All-Star selections.

