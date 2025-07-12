Thrilling Day 3 Summary: India vs England Third Test

In a thrilling turn of events on Saturday, India concluded Day 3 of the third Test against England by equaling England's first innings score of 387, leaving the match poised on a knife's edge. The visitors capitalized on overnight momentum, starting at 145/3.

The highlight for India was KL Rahul, who notched an impressive century before being dismissed by Shoaib Bashir. Contributions came from Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja, who scored 74 and 72 respectively, adding crucial runs to India's innings.

On the bowling front, England's Chris Woakes spearheaded the attack with three wickets, while Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes chipped in with crucial dismissals, setting the stage for an exhilarating day of Test cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)