Thrilling Showdown at Lord's: India Equals England in Third Test

India's KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja led their team to a match-equaling total on the third day of the test against England at Lord's. An injury to England's Shoaib Bashir blunted their attack, allowing India to stabilize and match England, leaving the closely fought test evenly poised.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 00:06 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 00:06 IST
In an exhilarating showcase of skill and resilience, India's cricket team equaled England's first innings score of 387 on the third day of the third test at Lord's. Leading the charge, KL Rahul scored a remarkable century while Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant contributed with crucial fifties.

The closely contested game saw fortunes see-saw between the two teams, particularly after England's Shoaib Bashir sustained an injury, weakening their bowling attack during India's vulnerable phase. Despite quick losses, Jadeja continued to steer India back to stability, striking a third consecutive fifty-plus score.

As the match stands neck and neck, with England's openers Crawley and Duckett opening their second innings, the five-match series remains tied. Cricket aficionados anticipate an electrifying conclusion as both teams vie to gain the upper hand in the upcoming contests.

