Mia Pohankova Clinches Wimbledon Juniors Title, Continues Slovakian Legacy

Mia Pohankova, a 16-year-old Slovakian tennis sensation, triumphed in the Wimbledon juniors final on Saturday by defeating sixth-seeded American Julieta Pareja with scores of 6-3, 6-1.

Pohankova's impressive performance on No. 1 Court, including breaking her opponent six times, secured her first junior Grand Slam victory.

She follows in the footsteps of fellow Slovakian Renata Jamrichova, making it two consecutive wins for Slovakia in the juniors category. Meanwhile, in the boys' final, Ivan Ivanov of Bulgaria is set to play American Ronit Karki.