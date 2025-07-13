Left Menu

Tension Rises as Day Three Drama Unfolds in England vs. India Test

The third Test between England and India ended dramatically with tension flaring between players. England's Zak Crawley employed delaying tactics, causing friction with India's captain Shubman Gill. Heated exchanges arose, with India's Jasprit Bumrah expressing sarcastic applause. Openers like K.L. Rahul defended Crawley's actions as strategic, while emotions ran high on both sides.

The third Test match between England and India witnessed heightened drama as opener Zak Crawley's delaying tactics stirred heated emotions on the field. The incident occurred when Crawley ensured only one over was played before the stumps, leaving India's captain Shubman Gill displeased.

Post-game, England's bowling consultant Tim Southee and India's opener K.L. Rahul reflected on the intense exchanges. Rahul justified Crawley's actions, pointing out the understanding between openers like himself. Jasprit Bumrah of India reacted with sarcasm, clapping as Crawley seemingly faked pain.

The end of the day saw both teams animated, with stump mic audio capturing Gill's fiery reaction. Despite the theatrics, Rahul emphasized the strategic nature of test cricket dynamics and the pressures on batters. The match concluded with lingering competitive spirit on both sides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

