Left Menu

Sweden Dominates Germany in Euros Clash

Sweden capitalized on Germany's defensive mishaps, including a key red card, to secure a dominant 4-1 victory, claiming top spot in Group C at the Women's Euros. Despite the loss, Germany progresses to the quarter-finals as runners-up, aiming to bounce back against the Group D winners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 03:14 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 03:14 IST
Sweden Dominates Germany in Euros Clash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a decisive Women's Euros match, Sweden triumphed over Germany with a 4-1 victory, seizing control of Group C. Sweden made full use of Carlotta Wamser's red card, cementing their top position with nine points.

Germany stunned Sweden early on, with Jule Brand breaking through for an initial goal. However, Swedish striker Stina Blackstenius set the tone for a comeback, leveling the scores shortly thereafter.

The critical moment came when Wamser received a red card for handball, enabling Fridolina Rolfo to score from the spot. Substitute Lina Hurtig closed the show, putting the game out of Germany's reach. Sweden now looks to their quarter-final in Zurich.

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025