Sweden Dominates Germany in Euros Clash

In a decisive Women's Euros match, Sweden triumphed over Germany with a 4-1 victory, seizing control of Group C. Sweden made full use of Carlotta Wamser's red card, cementing their top position with nine points.

Germany stunned Sweden early on, with Jule Brand breaking through for an initial goal. However, Swedish striker Stina Blackstenius set the tone for a comeback, leveling the scores shortly thereafter.

The critical moment came when Wamser received a red card for handball, enabling Fridolina Rolfo to score from the spot. Substitute Lina Hurtig closed the show, putting the game out of Germany's reach. Sweden now looks to their quarter-final in Zurich.