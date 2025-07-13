Poland Clinches Historic Victory at Euro 2025 Women's Debut
Poland celebrated their first-ever win at a major women's tournament with a 3-2 triumph over Denmark, marking a victorious exit from Euro 2025. Key performances included Natalia Padilla-Bidas' early goal and Ewa Pajor's follow-up, with Martyna Wiankowska sealing the victory. Coach Nina Patalon expressed immense pride in the team's performance.
Poland achieved a landmark victory in women's football by securing a 3-2 win against Denmark in their concluding Euro 2025 match. This win marked Poland's first success in a major women's tournament, leaving fans and players in high spirits despite the team's earlier elimination.
The match saw Natalia Padilla-Bidas etch her name in the history books by scoring Poland's maiden goal in such tournaments, with Ewa Pajor doubling the lead shortly after through a dynamic offensive play. Although Denmark's Janni Thomsen narrowed the gap, Martyna Wiankowska reignited Poland's two-goal advantage, capping a joyous day for the Polish team and their followers.
Denmark's efforts, including a late goal by Signe Bruun, were not enough to overturn the result. Poland's head coach, Nina Patalon, expressed her elation post-match, highlighting the team's determination and the long-awaited reward of their collective hard work. Meanwhile, Sweden topped Group C, followed by Germany.
