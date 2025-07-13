Poland Clinches Historic Victory at Euro 2025 Women's Debut

Poland achieved a landmark victory in women's football by securing a 3-2 win against Denmark in their concluding Euro 2025 match. This win marked Poland's first success in a major women's tournament, leaving fans and players in high spirits despite the team's earlier elimination.

The match saw Natalia Padilla-Bidas etch her name in the history books by scoring Poland's maiden goal in such tournaments, with Ewa Pajor doubling the lead shortly after through a dynamic offensive play. Although Denmark's Janni Thomsen narrowed the gap, Martyna Wiankowska reignited Poland's two-goal advantage, capping a joyous day for the Polish team and their followers.

Denmark's efforts, including a late goal by Signe Bruun, were not enough to overturn the result. Poland's head coach, Nina Patalon, expressed her elation post-match, highlighting the team's determination and the long-awaited reward of their collective hard work. Meanwhile, Sweden topped Group C, followed by Germany.