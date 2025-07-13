Red Card Heartbreak: Germany Falls to Sweden in Women's Euros

Germany's aspirations to top Group C were shattered after a pivotal red card issued to defender Carlotta Wamser led to a 4-1 defeat by Sweden. Coach Christian Wueck noted Wamser's ejection as the turning point in their final group match at the Women's Euros.

Initially promising, with a goal from Jule Brand, Germany struggled when Wamser handled the ball on the goal-line in the 31st minute, resulting in her dismissal. Sweden's Fridolina Rolfo's subsequent goal from the penalty spot made a comeback daunting for Germany.

Despite brief hopes for second-half opportunities, Germany conceded another goal, with Sweden sealing the group lead. Germany proceeds to the quarter-finals, set to face France, Netherlands, or England. Wueck stressed the importance of maintaining self-confidence for upcoming matches.