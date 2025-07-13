Left Menu

Red Card Heartbreak: Germany Falls to Sweden in Women's Euros

Germany's Group C hopes were dashed in the Women's Euros after a red card for Carlotta Wamser led to a 4-1 loss to Sweden. Despite a strong start, Germany faltered, unable to compete against Sweden with one player down. Germany finished second in the group and will proceed to the quarter-finals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 04:45 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 04:45 IST
Red Card Heartbreak: Germany Falls to Sweden in Women's Euros
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Germany's aspirations to top Group C were shattered after a pivotal red card issued to defender Carlotta Wamser led to a 4-1 defeat by Sweden. Coach Christian Wueck noted Wamser's ejection as the turning point in their final group match at the Women's Euros.

Initially promising, with a goal from Jule Brand, Germany struggled when Wamser handled the ball on the goal-line in the 31st minute, resulting in her dismissal. Sweden's Fridolina Rolfo's subsequent goal from the penalty spot made a comeback daunting for Germany.

Despite brief hopes for second-half opportunities, Germany conceded another goal, with Sweden sealing the group lead. Germany proceeds to the quarter-finals, set to face France, Netherlands, or England. Wueck stressed the importance of maintaining self-confidence for upcoming matches.

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025