FIFA President Infantino Defends Club World Cup Amid Criticism
FIFA President Gianni Infantino addressed critiques of the Club World Cup, emphasizing plans for future improvements like using roofed stadiums for day games. He refuted claims of European dissatisfaction. Brazilian legend Ronaldo supported Infantino, highlighting the tournament's success despite limited criticism, and praised U.S. cooperation in event planning.
On the brink of the Club World Cup final, FIFA President Gianni Infantino praised the event's success and addressed critiques about issues like low attendance and heat. He emphasized the need for bigger stadiums and suggested using roofed venues for future day games.
Infantino dismissed claims of significant European criticism, highlighting satisfaction among teams and fans present at the event. Brazilian legend Ronaldo supported him, downplaying criticisms and underscoring the tournament's success.
With U.S. President Trump attending the final, Infantino defended his relationship with the U.S. administration, crucial for large-scale event planning. The final will see Paris Saint-Germain face Chelsea at MetLife Stadium.
(With inputs from agencies.)
