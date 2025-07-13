Left Menu

Jyothi Surekha Vennam Shines as India Clinches Medals at Archery World Cup 2025

Jyothi Surekha Vennam played a pivotal role in securing three medals for India in the compound events at the Archery World Cup 2025 stage 4 in Madrid. The Indian team concluded their campaign with 14 medals in total, including three golds, across the tournament's four stages.

Jyothi Surekha (Photo: SAI Media X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

Jyothi Surekha Vennam emerged as a standout performer as India secured three medals in the compound events at the Archery World Cup 2025 Stage 4 in Madrid. The nation wrapped up the competition with a haul of 14 medals, including three golds, over four stages.

Asian Games champion Vennam settled for silver in a gripping women's compound individual final, narrowly losing to Great Britain's Ella Gibson, 148-147. Despite trailing by two points heading into the final round, Vennam shot a flawless 30, but it wasn't enough against Gibson's precision. India's Parneer Kaur missed the podium, falling to Republic of Korea's Han Seungyeon in the bronze medal match.

In the women's compound team event, the Indian trio of Vennam, Parneet, and 16-year-old Prithika Pradeep secured silver after narrowly losing to Chinese Taipei by 227-225 in the final. The Indian team led by two points after the second round, but Chinese Taipei fought back to clinch the victory.

Vennam continued her impressive form, pairing with Rishabh Yadav to win bronze in the mixed team compound event. The duo defeated El Salvador's Paola Corado and Douglas Vladimir Nolasco 156-153 after losing to the Netherlands in the semi-finals. The Indian men's team, featuring Rishabh, Aman Saini, and Priyansh, ended their campaign in the quarter-finals without advancing beyond the second round of the individual competitions.

India's recurve team faced disappointment, returning without medals. Dhiraj Bommadevara and Ankita Bhakat were eliminated in the first round, along with seasoned Olympians Deepika Kumari and Tarundeep Rai, who also exited early in their respective events. (ANI)

