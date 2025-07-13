Left Menu

Devon Conway Joins New Zealand Squad for Zimbabwe Tri-series

Devon Conway replaces injured Finn Allen in New Zealand's squad for the Zimbabwe tri-series. Allen sustained a foot injury during the Major League Cricket in the U.S. Other players join as cover for those in the MLC final. New Zealand to face South Africa on Wednesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 11:00 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 11:00 IST
In a key development, Devon Conway will replace the injured Finn Allen in the New Zealand squad for the upcoming 20-overs tri-series in Zimbabwe, according to a statement from New Zealand Cricket on Sunday.

Allen suffered a foot injury participating in the Major League Cricket in the United States, thereby ruling him out of the tournament. New Zealand head coach Rob Walter expressed regret over Allen's injury but praised Conway as a quality replacement.

Alongside Conway, Mitch Hay, Jimmy Neesham, and Tim Robinson are set to join the squad to cover for players involved in the MLC final, including Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, and Rachin Ravindra. The tournament kicks off with Zimbabwe facing South Africa, while New Zealand is set to play South Africa in their opener on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

