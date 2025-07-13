Jonathan Milan Secures First Tour de France Victory in Thrilling Sprint Finish
Jonathan Milan clinched victory in Stage 8 of the Tour de France with a powerful sprint finish. The Italian beat Wout van Aert to claim the green jersey, marking Italy’s first stage win since 2019. The stage was characterized by a strategic, high-speed chase across 176km, concluding in a dramatic dash to the finish.
In a breathtaking sprint finish, Jonathan Milan of Lidl-Trek emerged victorious in Stage 8 of the Tour de France, overtaking his rivals including the formidable Wout van Aert from Visma-Lease a Bike. Milan's triumph was not only a personal milestone but also a historic win for Italy, the nation celebrating its first male stage winner since Vincenzo Nibali in 2019.
The stage, a 176km stretch from Brittany to the Pays de la Loire, was largely uneventful, with few attempts to break away. Intermarche-Wanty and Lidl-Trek maintained the pace at the peloton's head, maintaining an impressive speed of 42kph. Only at the intermediate sprint did TotalEnergies' Mathieu Burgaudeau and Matteo Vecher make a brief escape.
As the race approached the finish, the complexity of the final three kilometers tested the riders' positioning skills with a series of sharp turns and roundabouts. Despite a mechanical setback, Tim Merlier of Soudal-Quickstep abstained from contending in the finale. Ultimately, Milan's well-calculated sprint earned him a celebratory win, leaving Van Aert resigned to second place as the peloton crossed the line.
