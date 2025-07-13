Left Menu

India's Herculean Task: Chasing History at Lord's

India faces a formidable challenge at Lord’s, where historical successes in fourth-innings chases are rare. With only one successful chase in 1986, India looks to rewrite history against England. Notable past chases include West Indies' 342 in 1984 and recent wins by England and South Africa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 13:15 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 13:15 IST
Lord's (Photo: X/@HomeOfCricket). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

As India prepares for an uphill battle at Lord's Cricket Ground, historical statistics serve as both a warning and a motivator. Known as 'The Home of Cricket,' Lord's has witnessed few successful fourth-innings chases, with India achieving this feat only once in 1986 by chasing 134 runs.

That iconic victory saw the Indian team finish at 136/5 against England, with legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev playing a pivotal role by taking five wickets. The highest chase at the venue remains West Indies' 342 against England in 1984, thanks to Gordon Greenidge's remarkable innings of 214.

Only on four occasions has a team successfully chased over 250 runs at Lord's, twice by England. Notably, in 2004, England chased down 282 against New Zealand, led by Andrew Strauss. More recent high chases include South Africa's 282 against Australia in the WTC Final and England's 277 against New Zealand in 2022. As India prepares to bat fourth again, they face a daunting yet inspiring challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

