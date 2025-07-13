Meghalaya Targets Shooting Glory at 2027 National Games

The Shooting Association of Meghalaya has launched trials to scout exceptional shooting talent to represent the state in the upcoming 2027 National Games, which will occur in Shillong for the first time.

This distinguished multi-sport event, marking its 39th edition, will spotlight top athletes from various disciplines across India, and the Meghalaya shooting team is determined to excel.

Strategic training and infrastructure investments aim to enable Meghalaya to become a formidable force in shooting events, fostering a diverse talent pool from multiple age groups to ensure a comprehensive competitive edge.

(With inputs from agencies.)