India Secures Control at Lord's as England Struggles on Day Four

India gained the upper hand in the third test match at Lord's as England's batsmen faltered on a challenging pitch. England crumbled to 98-4 by lunch on Day Four, with key players falling cheaply. Joe Root and Ben Stokes remain crucial for England as they strive to bolster a narrow lead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 17:53 IST
On the fourth day of the third test match at Lord's, India firmly grasped the reins as England's batting lineup wilted under pressure, collapsing to 98-4 by lunchtime. The lively pitch tested the mettle of England's batsmen, who seemingly fell prey to over-confidence.

England's top order, including Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, and Harry Brook, each succumbed to India's formidable bowling attack, leaving England in a precarious position. The pivotal turning point occurred as Mohammed Siraj and others exploited bowling-friendly conditions to dismantle England's resolve.

With a slender lead on the board, the onus lies on England's seasoned campaigners, Joe Root and Ben Stokes, to avert further losses. Root's stability, demonstrated by his earlier century, and Stokes' tenacity will be vital as they attempt to revive England's fortunes in a fiercely contested series.

