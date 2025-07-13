Messi Dominates Yet Again as Inter Miami Triumphs Over Nashville SC

Inter Miami's charismatic head coach, Javier Mascherano, showered accolades upon Lionel Messi following a thrilling 2-1 victory against Nashville SC at Chase Stadium in the Major League Soccer (MLS). Mascherano hailed Messi as the team's "flagbearer," noting his remarkable knack for setting records at an astonishing frequency, breaking one "every three days." Once again, Messi delivered a dazzling display on the pitch, securing a brace for the fifth consecutive time in the MLS.

Reflecting on Messi's stellar contributions, Mascherano admitted concerns regarding the Argentinian icon's workload. "We're actively monitoring his situation, engaging in regular dialogues to determine when a break is apt," he remarked. In the match, Messi broke the deadlock with a stunning free kick in the 17th minute and added another after skillfully intercepting a stray pass, cementing Miami's win. Meanwhile, fellow Argentinian star Luis Suarez continues to grapple with a goal drought.

Mascherano defended Suarez's status as a "great player," urging patience given his illustrious career tally of over 500 goals. He emphasized that football remains "dynamic" and expressed unwavering support for both seasoned and young talents. Messi's free-kick goal was his 69th, inching closer to Marcelinho Carioca's record of 78. This achievement reinforces Messi's legacy as an extraordinary player in global football. (ANI)