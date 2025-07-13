Left Menu

Messi Dominates Yet Again as Inter Miami Triumphs Over Nashville SC

Javier Mascherano, Inter Miami's head coach, commended Lionel Messi for his standout performance in defeating Nashville SC with a 2-1 victory. Messi netted a brace and broke new records in MLS. Concerns over Messi's workload are rising, while Luis Suarez faces scrutiny despite his past accomplishments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 19:56 IST
Messi Dominates Yet Again as Inter Miami Triumphs Over Nashville SC
Lionel Messi (Photo: @InterMiamiCF/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Inter Miami's charismatic head coach, Javier Mascherano, showered accolades upon Lionel Messi following a thrilling 2-1 victory against Nashville SC at Chase Stadium in the Major League Soccer (MLS). Mascherano hailed Messi as the team's "flagbearer," noting his remarkable knack for setting records at an astonishing frequency, breaking one "every three days." Once again, Messi delivered a dazzling display on the pitch, securing a brace for the fifth consecutive time in the MLS.

Reflecting on Messi's stellar contributions, Mascherano admitted concerns regarding the Argentinian icon's workload. "We're actively monitoring his situation, engaging in regular dialogues to determine when a break is apt," he remarked. In the match, Messi broke the deadlock with a stunning free kick in the 17th minute and added another after skillfully intercepting a stray pass, cementing Miami's win. Meanwhile, fellow Argentinian star Luis Suarez continues to grapple with a goal drought.

Mascherano defended Suarez's status as a "great player," urging patience given his illustrious career tally of over 500 goals. He emphasized that football remains "dynamic" and expressed unwavering support for both seasoned and young talents. Messi's free-kick goal was his 69th, inching closer to Marcelinho Carioca's record of 78. This achievement reinforces Messi's legacy as an extraordinary player in global football. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adolescent Mental Health in LAC: Hidden Costs, Lost Futures, Urgent Action Needed

Uneven Harvests: Market Failures in Maize and Banana Sectors Undermine Food Security

How Much Does Your Father’s Income Matter? A Global Look at Intergenerational Mobility

Nigerian Households Struggle as Conflict and Floods Deepen Economic Vulnerability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025