Tim Merlier Triumphs in Thrilling Tour de France Sprint Finish

Tim Merlier clinched victory in stage nine of the Tour de France. He defeated Jonathan Milan in a sprint finish, following Mathieu van der Poel's remarkable effort. This win marked Merlier's second stage victory this year, having previously beaten Milan in stage three's photo finish.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 20:38 IST
Tim Merlier

In a dramatic sprint finish, Tim Merlier of Soudal Quick-Step emerged victorious in stage nine of the Tour de France on Sunday, narrowly defeating Jonathan Milan. The stage was initially dominated by Mathieu van der Poel, whose early attack led the race until the final kilometre.

Van der Poel's valiant front-running ultimately ended in disappointment as Merlier clinched his second stage victory of this year's Tour. He had previously bested Milan in a closely contested photo finish during stage three.

The 174.1-kilometre ride, from Chinon to Chateauroux, showcased the competitive spirit of the cyclists, with Merlier proving his prowess in high-stakes sprints. This latest triumph secures his status as a formidable contender in the race.

(With inputs from agencies.)

