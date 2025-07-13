Left Menu

Tim Merlier Seals Thrilling Stage Nine Victory at Tour de France

Tim Merlier triumphed in stage nine of the Tour de France, outpacing Jonathan Milan, after Mathieu van der Poel’s bold move faltered shortly before the finish. This marks Merlier's second victory in the 2023 edition, following a tense sprint against Milan. Tadej Pogacar retains the yellow jersey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 21:14 IST
Tim Merlier

In a dramatic finish to stage nine of the Tour de France, Tim Merlier surged past Jonathan Milan to capture the win, denying Milan consecutive victories following an audacious, yet unsuccessful, solo attempt by Mathieu van der Poel.

Merlier, from the Soudal Quick-Step team, marked his second stage victory in this year's race, executing a strategic sprint that mirrored his stage three triumph. He shadowed Milan's wheel closely, leveraging his final burst of speed in Chateauroux to secure the win after a grueling 174.1-kilometre journey from Chinon.

While the day held promise for Van der Poel with an early breakaway, the peloton ultimately reeled in the leading pair. Despite this setback, Tadej Pogacar maintained his position in the overall standings, clutching the yellow jersey with a 54-second advantage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

