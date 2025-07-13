Tim Merlier Seals Thrilling Stage Nine Victory at Tour de France
Tim Merlier triumphed in stage nine of the Tour de France, outpacing Jonathan Milan, after Mathieu van der Poel’s bold move faltered shortly before the finish. This marks Merlier's second victory in the 2023 edition, following a tense sprint against Milan. Tadej Pogacar retains the yellow jersey.
In a dramatic finish to stage nine of the Tour de France, Tim Merlier surged past Jonathan Milan to capture the win, denying Milan consecutive victories following an audacious, yet unsuccessful, solo attempt by Mathieu van der Poel.
Merlier, from the Soudal Quick-Step team, marked his second stage victory in this year's race, executing a strategic sprint that mirrored his stage three triumph. He shadowed Milan's wheel closely, leveraging his final burst of speed in Chateauroux to secure the win after a grueling 174.1-kilometre journey from Chinon.
While the day held promise for Van der Poel with an early breakaway, the peloton ultimately reeled in the leading pair. Despite this setback, Tadej Pogacar maintained his position in the overall standings, clutching the yellow jersey with a 54-second advantage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Pedals for Fit India in Nationwide Cycling Campaign
High-Speed Crash Halts German Track Cycling Championships
Chaos at German Track Cycling Championships: High-Speed Crash Halts Event
Slovenia's Cycling Power Couple: Pogacar and Zigart's Race to Glory
Fit India Cycling Revolution Gears Up for 31st Edition with Khali, PSUs