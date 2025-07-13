Tripura's Young Cricket Star Battles Rare Illness with Community Backing

Nishika Debbarma, a promising young cricketer from Tripura's North Taukuma Higher Secondary School, has recently found herself in a battle off the field, suffering from a rare and undiagnosed illness. The Tripura Cricket Association (TCA) has stepped up to provide her and her family with financial support during this challenging time.

On Sunday, key officials from TCA, including Secretary Subrata Dey and TCA Women's Committee Chairman Ranjan Dutta, visited Nishika's home to discuss her health situation with her parents. The association expressed their commitment to facilitate her transfer to Christian Medical College (CMC), Chennai, for specialized medical attention.

Despite this health setback, Nishika's aspirations in cricket remain high. Teachers recall how she quickly made a mark in school and at the national level, participating in the BCCI U-15 Women's National Tournament. As her family and community rally around her, hopes are pinned on her recovery and return to the sport she loves.

