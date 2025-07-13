Liverpool Triumphs Amid Tragedy: Honoring Diogo Jota's Legacy

Liverpool FC faced a challenging pre-season start following the tragic death of player Diogo Jota and his brother, Andre Silva, in a car crash. Arne Slot, the team's head coach, requested players to follow Jota's exemplary character and resilience in this difficult time.

The team returned to action with a 3-1 victory against Preston North End, 10 days after the incident. In honor of Jota, fans and players displayed tributes at the Deepdale Stadium, where poignant moments included a minute's silence and undying chants of support through Liverpool's anthem, 'You'll Never Walk Alone.'

Moreover, Liverpool plans to retire Jota's number 20 jersey as a homage to his immense contribution, notably in their Premier League title win. Slot emphasized the importance of drawing inspiration from Jota's legacy to tackle current challenges and continue engaging with their passion for football.

(With inputs from agencies.)