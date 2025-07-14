England's Dominant Performance Sets Up Sweden Showdown in Women's Euro 2025

England's women's football team delivered an emphatic victory over Wales, winning 6-1 to secure a quarter-final place in the Women's Euro 2025.

The team, finishing second in Group D, will face Sweden next, bolstered by goals from Stanway, Toone, Hemp, Russo, Mead, and Beever-Jones.

The thrill of advancing is matched by the strategic advantage of potentially avoiding a semi-final clash with world champions Spain.