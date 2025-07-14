England's Dominant Performance Sets Up Sweden Showdown in Women's Euro 2025
England crushed Wales 6-1 to advance to the Women's Euro 2025 quarter-finals, finishing behind France in Group D. England netted through Stanway, Toone, Hemp, Russo, Mead, and Beever-Jones. Next, they face a formidable Sweden. Confidence is high despite tough competition. A win might spare England from facing Spain in the semis.
England's women's football team delivered an emphatic victory over Wales, winning 6-1 to secure a quarter-final place in the Women's Euro 2025.
The team, finishing second in Group D, will face Sweden next, bolstered by goals from Stanway, Toone, Hemp, Russo, Mead, and Beever-Jones.
The thrill of advancing is matched by the strategic advantage of potentially avoiding a semi-final clash with world champions Spain.
