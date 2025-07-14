Left Menu

England's Dominant Performance Sets Up Sweden Showdown in Women's Euro 2025

England crushed Wales 6-1 to advance to the Women's Euro 2025 quarter-finals, finishing behind France in Group D. England netted through Stanway, Toone, Hemp, Russo, Mead, and Beever-Jones. Next, they face a formidable Sweden. Confidence is high despite tough competition. A win might spare England from facing Spain in the semis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 03:26 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 03:26 IST
England's Dominant Performance Sets Up Sweden Showdown in Women's Euro 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

England's women's football team delivered an emphatic victory over Wales, winning 6-1 to secure a quarter-final place in the Women's Euro 2025.

The team, finishing second in Group D, will face Sweden next, bolstered by goals from Stanway, Toone, Hemp, Russo, Mead, and Beever-Jones.

The thrill of advancing is matched by the strategic advantage of potentially avoiding a semi-final clash with world champions Spain.

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances transport efficiency and on-time delivery in global supply chains

New assistive tech merges AI and mobility to empower visually impaired users

AI may need to disobey humans to be truly trustworthy

Hyper-personalized Gen AI ads trigger curiosity, concern among Indian Gen Z

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025