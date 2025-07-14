Jannik Sinner Makes Italian History at Wimbledon

Jannik Sinner has etched his name into the annals of tennis history, becoming the first Italian to win a Wimbledon singles title. The 23-year-old's victory over Carlos Alcaraz, with scores of 4-6 6-4 6-4 6-4, is not just a personal triumph but a pivotal moment for Italian tennis.

In Major League Baseball news, the Washington Nationals chose 17-year-old shortstop Eli Willits as their surprise No. 1 draft pick. The team, amidst significant management changes, hopes Willits will reignite their World Series-winning form from 2019.

Elsewhere, Sean Manaea is back for the New York Mets, Garrett Crochet delivered his first career shutout for the Boston Red Sox, and Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens secured the Wimbledon women's doubles title.