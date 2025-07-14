Left Menu

Brazil Shines in Women's Copa America Opener

Brazil began their Women's Copa America campaign with a 2-0 victory over Venezuela. Goals from Amanda Gutierres and Duda Sampaio secured the win. Brazil's impressive tournament record continues, boasting 48 wins, and they look forward to facing Bolivia next while Venezuela will play Colombia.

Brazil commenced their quest for a ninth Women's Copa America title on a high note by defeating Venezuela 2-0 in Quito on Sunday. The Brazilian team, known for their tenacity, struck first with Amanda Gutierres finishing a precise play involving Isadora Haas and Giovana.

Despite Venezuela's promising start, including attempts by Dayana Rodriguez and Barbara Olivieri, it was Brazil who made their chances count. The match was sealed by Duda Sampaio, who turned Giovana's assist into a second goal just before the final whistle.

This victory cements Brazil's dominance in the competition, tallying 48 wins in 51 matches. Brazil now sets their sights on Bolivia, while Venezuela aims to regroup against Colombia in their next Group B encounters.

