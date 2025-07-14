Cameron Green's Resilience Shines Amidst Pace Bowling Fury

Cameron Green demonstrated his batting mettle by remaining unbeaten at 42 as Australia faced difficulties in their second innings against a tenacious West Indies fast bowling unit. By the close of Day 2, Australia was at 99-6, managing a lead of 181 runs in the third cricket test.

The match witnessed significant action with the pace bowlers dominating proceedings, culminating in a total of 15 wickets falling throughout the day. The West Indies, noted for their legacy in fast bowling, showcased young talents like Alzarri Joseph, who claimed crucial wickets, putting Australia on the backfoot.

Australia had earlier secured an upper hand, having bowled out West Indies for 143, claiming an 82-run lead. Despite early hurdles and the formidable challenge of facing the swinging pink ball under lights, the Australian team aimed to build on their advantage, setting the stage for an enthralling contest.

