Left Menu

Cameron Green's Resilience Shines Amidst Pace Bowling Fury

Cameron Green showcased resilience with an unbeaten 42 runs amidst a challenging innings, as Australia struggled against West Indies' fierce pace attack. At the end of Day 2, Australia stood at 99-6 with a lead of 181 runs in the third cricket test. The match saw a total of 15 wickets fall, highlighting the dominance of pace bowlers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kingston | Updated: 14-07-2025 09:14 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 09:14 IST
Cameron Green's Resilience Shines Amidst Pace Bowling Fury
Cameron Green
  • Country:
  • Jamaica

Cameron Green demonstrated his batting mettle by remaining unbeaten at 42 as Australia faced difficulties in their second innings against a tenacious West Indies fast bowling unit. By the close of Day 2, Australia was at 99-6, managing a lead of 181 runs in the third cricket test.

The match witnessed significant action with the pace bowlers dominating proceedings, culminating in a total of 15 wickets falling throughout the day. The West Indies, noted for their legacy in fast bowling, showcased young talents like Alzarri Joseph, who claimed crucial wickets, putting Australia on the backfoot.

Australia had earlier secured an upper hand, having bowled out West Indies for 143, claiming an 82-run lead. Despite early hurdles and the formidable challenge of facing the swinging pink ball under lights, the Australian team aimed to build on their advantage, setting the stage for an enthralling contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

Why Developing Economies Must Focus on Tax Base, Not Just Raising Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025