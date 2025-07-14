Left Menu

Tim Merlier Triumphs in Tour de France Ninth Stage Sprint

Tim Merlier secured victory in the ninth stage of the Tour de France with a thrilling sprint finish. Mathieu van der Poel's efforts were thwarted just shy of the finish. Despite Almeida's withdrawal due to injury, the competition remains fierce with Pogacar defending his lead.

Belgian cyclist Tim Merlier claimed victory in the ninth stage of the Tour de France, making an impressive sprint to triumph over rival Jonathan Milan, with Arnaud De Lie completing the top three. This marks Merlier's second stage win in this year's competition.

Mathieu van der Poel led the race for most of the day but was overtaken in the final kilometer. Despite the excitement in the stage, there were no changes to the overall standings, keeping Tadej Pogacar in the yellow jersey, 54 seconds ahead of Remco Evenepoel.

Meanwhile, João Almeida withdrew from the race due to a rib fracture sustained earlier this week. The Portuguese rider's retirement adds to the unfolding drama, as anticipation builds for the Bastille Day stage featuring multiple challenging climbs.

