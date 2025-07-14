Talor Gooch Triumphs Again at LIV Golf Andalucia
American golfer Talor Gooch secured his second LIV Golf title at Valderrama, winning the Andalucia tournament by one stroke. Gooch's latest victory brings his total to 13 on the Saudi-funded tour, including individual and team championships. Jon Rahm led his team to their third title of the season.
In a thrilling conclusion to the LIV Golf Andalucia, American golfer Talor Gooch claimed his second title at Valderrama, marking his fourth overall victory on the Saudi-backed tour. Gooch's final round of 1-under 70 clinched the win at 8 under par, narrowly edging out Spanish sensation Jon Rahm by a single stroke.
Rahm, who delivered an impressive 65, led Legion XIII to their third team title of the season. Gooch's triumph adds to his growing legacy with a total of 13 titles, encompassing four individual wins in the regular season, seven team victories, and championships both in 2022 and 2023.
While Abraham Ancer secured third place with a strong 5-under 66 finish, Bryson DeChambeau ended the competition tied for 30th after a challenging final round of 74, leaving him at 3 over par.
