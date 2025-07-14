Left Menu

Talor Gooch Triumphs Again at LIV Golf Andalucia

American golfer Talor Gooch secured his second LIV Golf title at Valderrama, winning the Andalucia tournament by one stroke. Gooch's latest victory brings his total to 13 on the Saudi-funded tour, including individual and team championships. Jon Rahm led his team to their third title of the season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sotogrande | Updated: 14-07-2025 09:35 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 09:35 IST
Talor Gooch Triumphs Again at LIV Golf Andalucia

In a thrilling conclusion to the LIV Golf Andalucia, American golfer Talor Gooch claimed his second title at Valderrama, marking his fourth overall victory on the Saudi-backed tour. Gooch's final round of 1-under 70 clinched the win at 8 under par, narrowly edging out Spanish sensation Jon Rahm by a single stroke.

Rahm, who delivered an impressive 65, led Legion XIII to their third team title of the season. Gooch's triumph adds to his growing legacy with a total of 13 titles, encompassing four individual wins in the regular season, seven team victories, and championships both in 2022 and 2023.

While Abraham Ancer secured third place with a strong 5-under 66 finish, Bryson DeChambeau ended the competition tied for 30th after a challenging final round of 74, leaving him at 3 over par.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

Why Developing Economies Must Focus on Tax Base, Not Just Raising Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025