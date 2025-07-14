Talor Gooch Triumphs Again at LIV Golf Andalucia

In a thrilling conclusion to the LIV Golf Andalucia, American golfer Talor Gooch claimed his second title at Valderrama, marking his fourth overall victory on the Saudi-backed tour. Gooch's final round of 1-under 70 clinched the win at 8 under par, narrowly edging out Spanish sensation Jon Rahm by a single stroke.

Rahm, who delivered an impressive 65, led Legion XIII to their third team title of the season. Gooch's triumph adds to his growing legacy with a total of 13 titles, encompassing four individual wins in the regular season, seven team victories, and championships both in 2022 and 2023.

While Abraham Ancer secured third place with a strong 5-under 66 finish, Bryson DeChambeau ended the competition tied for 30th after a challenging final round of 74, leaving him at 3 over par.

(With inputs from agencies.)