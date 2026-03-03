Jon Rahm Hits Back: Golf's Turbulent Tour Tactics
Jon Rahm criticized the DP World Tour for 'extorting players' due to its settlement conditions with LIV Golf competitors. He's refused to comply, risking his Ryder Cup participation. Rahm, a former PGA member, seeks compromise in tournament requirements, citing unfair treatment by the tour.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2026 18:51 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 18:51 IST
In a dramatic turn, renowned golfer Jon Rahm has publicly decried the actions of the DP World Tour, lambasting them for allegedly 'extorting players' following a controversial settlement with LIV Golf competitors.
The Spaniard refused the terms that would allow him to participate in both Tours, risking his Ryder Cup spot, and has called for a revision of the settlement terms.
Rahm, formerly associated with the PGA Tour, expressed frustration over mandatory event participation, revealing his willingness to compromise despite feeling targeted by what he perceives as unfair tactical maneuvering by the tour's authorities.