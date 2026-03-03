Jon Rahm Hits Back: Golf's Turbulent Tour Tactics

In a dramatic turn, renowned golfer Jon Rahm has publicly decried the actions of the DP World Tour, lambasting them for allegedly 'extorting players' following a controversial settlement with LIV Golf competitors.

The Spaniard refused the terms that would allow him to participate in both Tours, risking his Ryder Cup spot, and has called for a revision of the settlement terms.

Rahm, formerly associated with the PGA Tour, expressed frustration over mandatory event participation, revealing his willingness to compromise despite feeling targeted by what he perceives as unfair tactical maneuvering by the tour's authorities.