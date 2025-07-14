Left Menu

Chelsea Dominates PSG to Clinch Inaugural FIFA Club World Cup 2025

Chelsea defeated Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 to win the first-ever FIFA Club World Cup 2025. Cole Palmer's brilliance secured a lead and assisted on a third goal, leaving PSG struggling. Despite PSG's efforts, Chelsea's tenacity and skill solidified their victory and added another trophy to their collection.

Updated: 14-07-2025 09:56 IST
Chelsea team. (Photo:X/@FIFACWC). Image Credit: ANI
  United States
  • United States

Chelsea emerged victorious in the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup 2025, decisively defeating Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 on Monday with a commanding first-half performance in New Jersey. French champions PSG, having previously kept clean sheets across four games, were surprised in the 22nd minute when Cole Palmer artfully controlled a pass from Malo Gusto, curling a stunning shot into the far corner to open the scoring.

Just eight minutes later, the 23-year-old Palmer struck again, receiving a deep pass and repeating his earlier feat with precise execution. Transitioning from scorer to playmaker, Palmer delivered a skillful slide-rule pass that split PSG's defense, enabling João Pedro to chip the ball deftly over goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, sealing Chelsea's dominant first half.

Despite a less eventful second half highlighted by the first FIFA-organized event halftime show featuring Coldplay, Doja Cat, J Balvin, and Tems, Chelsea maintained control. PSG's struggles continued even with strategic adjustments, as Chelsea substitute Liam Delap forced exceptional saves from Donnarumma. A late red card for PSG's João Neves compounded their woes. Chelsea's triumph adds to their UEFA Conference League win, marking a successful debut season for manager Maresca at Stamford Bridge.

